Deborah Anne "Debbie" Fellows-Mays was born May 27, 1967 in Greenville, TX, the daughter of Tom and Cheryl Fellows. She transitioned from this life Tuesday, May 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, friends and husband at the age of 52 years and one day.

Debbie and Craig entered into a loving marriage on July 12, 2016 in Olathe, KS.

Debbie was a devoted and loving mother and wife. She was a pre-school teacher for many years and an entrepreneur. In 1985, she graduated from Overland High School in Aurora, CO. She made her loving homes in Denver, CO, Columbia and Overland Park, KS.

Debbie was a lover of music, dance, spirit, and life. Her favorite hobbies included yoga, belly dancing, playing guitar and piano, drum circles, traveling, coffee and wine with friends, attending Royals games with Craig, and she was a Denver Broncos super fan. Debbie loved life and lived it to the fullest, touching each and every life she met.

Debbie was preceded in death by her brother, Keith E. Fellows.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Darrell Craig Mays; her children, Sean K. Griesbaum, Emily L. Griesbaum, Melissa R. Lindsey, Elizabeth S. Mays and Benjamin T. Mays; her parents, Tom and Cheryl Fellows; her sister Linda; her dog Molly Jones; and countless friends and relatives.

A service will be held in Stephens Lake Park on June 20 in the evening.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fight Dirty, https://fightdirtyfoundation.org/donate/, Gilda's Club, https://gildasclubkc.org/content/ways-to-help, or Battle Boutique, https://www.battle.boutique/apparel-charitable-donations.