Marilyn Sue Gardner, 85, of Macon, MO, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Macon Healthcare Center.

Marilyn was born on June 4, 1933, the daughter of James H. and Juanita (Bogener) Carder. She was united in marriage to Victor Gardner on May 27, 1952 in Long Beach, CA. Marilyn enjoyed cooking, baking, and taking care of her family. She was very artistic and a wonderful seamstress.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Victor of the home; two children, Lisa Hoover and her husband Harold of Macon, MO, and Lynn Gardner and his wife Sharon of Altus, OK; grandchildren, Lindsey Ciampanella, Jennifer Stultz and her husband Brett, Ashley Gardner, Savannah Gardner, and Lynn Adams; great-grandchildren Emerson and Sam Benoist, Bryer and Ryker Stultz, Ryan Adams, and Holly Fannin; great great grandchild, Brady Adams; her brother-in-law, James L. Gardner, Jr. and his wife Wanda; and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside service will be 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. The family suggests memorials to the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery of Jacksonville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon, MO.