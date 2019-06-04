Sadie Brown Reed Landrum, 97, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin, KY, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8 with burial to follow in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Sadie was born in Bethpage, TN on Jan. 16, 1922 to Hallie Leath Reed and Clarence Hayden Reed, the fourth child in a family of six siblings. The family moved from Bethpage to Auburn, KY where Sadie completed her primary and secondary education. During World War II, she worked in a military recruitment office in West Virginia but then returned to Bowling Green, KY where she enrolled in Bowling Green Business University to complete additional training. While living in Bowling Green, she met her future husband, Philip Landrum. They were married on Dec. 13, 1949 and they began their life together in the farming community near Auburn. Together they farmed and raised six daughters. Sadie's life was filled with her love for her family, her faith and her community where she and her husband lived and farmed for 58 years together. Sadie was a long-time member of the Locust Grove Church of Christ where she served as a teacher in the weekly Sunday school and the annual Vacation Bible School. She also sent cards to every member of the church who suffered illness or bereavement. She served as a volunteer and a leader with the Parent Teacher's Association while her daughters attended school. She loved trees and planted many that stand tall in the yard of her Kentucky home today. She helped plant and harvest a large vegetable garden annually. With her husband she toured most of the US and with her daughter, Alice, visited Europe. She also travelled to the Holy Lands with her friend, Ruth Smith. Later in life she joined the Aftermath Club, a club founded in 1896 for women in Logan County, KY. This group of women devoted time together to learn more about the history of the community. In 2010 after the death of her husband in 2008, she moved to Columbia to be closer to three of her daughters who lived in the area. While in Columbia at the Lenoir Retirement community, she participated in a writing class where she wrote a collection of vignettes based on her life. Her family treasures these stories. Sadie provided a role model for her daughters with her gentle, kind personality, her religious faith, her strong interest in the world around her, and her support for each child's education.

She is survived by daughters Alice Landrum (William Summerfield) of Columbia, Brenda Landrum (Andy Reid) of Perry, FL, Carolyn McDowell (Mike) of Aurora, CO, Marilyn Landrum of Columbia, Patti Moore (Ron) of Birmingham, AL and Jill Carr (Scott) of Overland Park, KS; she leaves six grandchildren, Travis Reid (Elizabeth), Galen Reid, Christopher Moore (Kasey), Stephanie Moore, Megan Carr (Sam Bender) and Kevin Carr; four great grandchildren, Eric and Ida Reid, Hannah and Shelby Reid; three step-grandchildren, Steven Summerfield (Anu Sharma), Craig Summerfield (Laura Marchetta) and Janet Whalen (Tom); along with six step great grandchildren, Stuart and William Summerfield, Katherine and Brayden Summerfield, Brody and Brock Whalen; six in-laws and a host of nieces and nephews also survive her.

Her husband, Philip Landrum, precedes Sadie in death.

The family of Sadie would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lenoir Woods where she enjoyed life for the past nine years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries at www.potterministries.org or to Taylor Christian Camp through the Franklin Church of Christ (270-586-4315).

Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com.