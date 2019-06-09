Sally Elizabeth Marble, 69, of Columbia, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, following 18 months of treatments for colon cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10 at Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St. in Columbia.

Sally was born in Dallas, TX, where her father, Harold Spickelmier, was attending Perkins School of Theology. Shortly after, her family moved back to Missouri, where Sally spent the rest of her childhood. When Sally was 5, her father died of a bleeding disorder while serving the Methodist church in Wellsville. Sally and her mother moved to Cape Girardeau, where they lived until moving to Fayette in 1967, when her mother joined the Central Methodist College faculty.

After earning a degree in education from Central Methodist, Sally married Max Marble, and they moved to Kansas City, where she taught third grade for three years while Max attended Saint Paul School of Theology. She later earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Missouri in Columbia. Forming a ministry team, she and Max served congregations and extension ministry appointments in North Kansas City,1972-74; Waverly and Blackburn, 1974-78; Columbia,1978-83 (Wesley Foundation); Rolla, 1983-84 (Wesley Foundation); West Plains, 1984-88; Dallas, 1988-92 (coordinating Volunteers in Mission); Wentzville, 1992-95; Columbia, 1995-2012 (Office of Creative Ministries); and Ludhiana, India, 2012-18 (Ludhiana Christian Medical College Board USA).

In addition to filling many roles in the local church, Sally enjoyed several part-time jobs. Highlights include teaching children of seasonal migrant workers in Waverly, working one-on-one in schools with children with disabilities, giving piano lessons, writing Sunday school curriculum for children and youth for the United Methodist Board of Education, and serving as executive secretary for the Missouri Christian Leadership Forum.

Sally’s main mission in life was to be a mother and raise a family. Both children were born in Waverly. Laura was born on Nov. 29, 1974. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. After the closing of the newspaper where she worked, she retooled, and for the past 10 years, she has served as a Montessori teacher in Tucson, AZ. Andy was born on April 9, 1978. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Missouri and a Ph.D. in astrophysics from the University of Arizona. He works for the National Solar Observatory in Boulder, CO.

Sally is survived by her mother, Betty (wife to Bill McIntosh); Max, her husband of 48 years; her two children, Andy (husband to Amy) and Laura; and her grandchildren, Emma and Neill.

