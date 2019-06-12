Mike Brusehaber, 56, of Jamestown, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home with his wife and family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1963, in Covington, KY. He married the love of his life, Carmen Quinn, on July 7, 2006 in Boonville.

Mike graduated from Paramount High School in Paramount, CA, then went on to further his education at Universal Technology Institute in Phoenix, AZ, majoring in Master Auto Mechanics and Transmission Building, and graduated as a Master Mechanic and Master Transmission Builder. He went on to build a great career and had an impeccable work ethic and a Class A reputation as a Transmission Builder.

Mike was constantly learning new things, be it in the auto industry, anything mechanical, aquaponics, farming, raising all different types of poultry. He had a thirst to learn, no matter what the subject. He was best at building things and problem solving.

Mike had a deep love of cars, drag racing, taking things apart to see how they work, then putting them back together and having the ability to fix them if it broke. Most of all he loved his family and friends. Mike never met a stranger, even if in need he would do what he could to help someone out.

Mike is survived by his loving wife Carmen, of Jamestown; father and mother, Carl and Linda Brusehaber of Apple Valley, CA; step-brother James Castle and wife Kathleen, and kids; step-sister Patricia Foehlinger, and kids; sister and brother-in-law Jordan Quinn Scholl and Roy Scholl, of Jamestown; brother-in-law Joshua Quinn of Columbia; three nephews, Dayson Davis, Ben Davis and Jensen Quinn; and two nieces, Lacey Davis and Natalie Quinn.

Mike left this physical world with more family and friends than he ever dreamed to have had.

Any memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia Mo.