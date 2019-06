Judith Anne Stock, 82, of Boonville, passed away early Saturday afternoon, June 22, 2019 at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville surrounded by family members.

Visitation will be from 5–8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at HT May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at Riverside Christian Church with David Mackey officiating. Graveside services will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville immediately following.