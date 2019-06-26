Lawrence Allen Vaught, 49, of Columbia, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a brief illness.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 27 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. A private burial will take place June 28 in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Allen was born May 8, 1970, in Denver, to Susan Vaught. He is a graduate of Belgrade High School in Belgrade, Mont., a 2016 graduate of the University of Missouri and was pursuing an MBA at Columbia College. He previously attended Montana State University and the University of Montana.

Allen lived across the U.S. including Topeka, Kan.; Missoula, Mont.; Minneapolis; South Beach, Fla.; and San Francisco, before settling in Columbia. Allen served as the business manager for Mizzou Online and previously worked for the School of Health Professions, Office of Financial Aid and SOS Temporary Services at the University of Missouri.

Allen loved discussing politics and discrediting conspiracy theories. He was a prolific writer and avid reader and viewer of the news. Democracy, as an informed, active and engaged element of life, was important to him. He nurtured a respect for social justice and support of community radio. He served on the board of directors at KOPN 89.5, Columbia’s community radio station, where he also hosted the program “Left Ahead Radio.”

Survivors include his long-term partner, James Weber, Columbia; his father, Ron Vaught, Portland, Ore.; a brother and sister-in-law, Fredrick and Anna Vaught and nieces Flora and Autumn, Friday Harbor, Wash.; sister Danelle Perkins, Astoria, Ore.; aunt Deb Bacon, Midwest City, Okla.; and a close-knit group of fellow community radio enthusiasts and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan; and brother, Seth.

Memorials are suggested to KOPN Community Radio, 915 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO, 65201, or in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.