Douglas Ronald Mooney, 46, of Columbia passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 while attending his son’s baseball tournament in Wichita, KS.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Missouri United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., with the service beginning at 1 p.m.

Doug was born on Jan. 20, 1973, in Warrensburg, the third child to Ronald and Diana Mooney. He was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church. He was a 1991 graduate of Fulton High School. Doug was an outstanding athlete throughout his elementary and high school years and was known as a three-sport letterman all four years. He excelled as both a pitcher and short stop on the 1990 Class 3A MO State Baseball Championship Team – Fulton Hornets. Doug attended Southwest Missouri State University and was a second baseman for the Bears Baseball Team.

On Dec. 1, 1994, Doug suffered a tragic car accident that left him in a coma that would change the trajectory of his athletic career. After much rehabilitation, due to his drive and determination, Doug was able to receive his degree in Business Administration from SMSC in 1995.

He was a dedicated employee of Joe Machens Ford Lincoln for over 20 years, earning numerous Top Salesman Awards.

Doug could be found on the field helping the youth of Columbia, even before he was a father and coach to his own children. Doug was such a proud father to his son, Brett Douglas, and daughter, Kayla Kim. He always encouraged each of them to be the best person that they could be.

He will be remembered as a hero and role model to all who knew him.

Doug is survived by his two children, Brett and Kayla, and their mother, Jo Graham Mooney; his parents, Ron and Diana Mooney; siblings, Ann Mooney Echelmeier (Jeff), their children, William Theodore, Matthew Tucker and Katherine Ann; Robert Bentley Mooney (Kim), their children, Bonnie Claire, Cailin Nicole; and Elizabeth Mooney Hunt (Bryan), their children, Brett Tolloff and Hannah Elizabeth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Doug Mooney Memorial Children’s Education Fund at Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. 9th Street, Columbia, MO 65201.

