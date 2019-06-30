On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Mary Louise Ulrich, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 86.

There will be no funeral services.

Louise was born on Oct. 31, 1932 in Bellflower, to Jesse and Ollie (Evans) Ulrich. She and longtime companion Dudley Paine raised a son, Scott Bradley Ulrich of Houston, Texas, stepfather of three.

Louise loved spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed day trips around the Missouri countryside and bird watching.

She is survived by son Scott; step grandchildren Hannah, Nate and Sam; along with numerous nephews and nieces.

Louise was preceded in death by longtime companion, Dudley Paine; one brother, Sonny Ulrich; and three sisters, Christine Hyde, Norma Clark and Donna Lee Gilbert.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.