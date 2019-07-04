Tom Hurley, 38, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Sacred Heart Church (105 Waugh St, Columbia, MO, 65201), followed by a procession to Columbia Cemetery. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7 at the Barred Owl restaurant (47 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO, 65203).

Tom was born May 26, 1981, to Thomas William Hurley and Margaret “Peg” Clossick Hurley, who survive. One month after his birth in Durham, N.C., he moved with his family to Columbia. He always considered himself a life-long resident of Columbia, graduating from Hickman High School in 1999. He later graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science from Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. He continued his studies at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration. He served the public in a wide range of capacities: as a park ranger at Carlsbad Caverns in N.M., as a Boone County volunteer firefighter, an emergency medical technician at the University Hospital in Columbia, and as Emergency Management Coordinator in Eau Claire, Wis. He joined the Office of Emergency Management of Boone County as Deputy Director in 2016, and was promoted to Director in 2019. Before beginning his career in public service, he worked for several years at Lindsey Rentals in Columbia, where he was mentored by Sherman Brown, whom he admired greatly.

Always a man of his word, Tom was loyal to friends, family and colleagues alike. He had a generous spirit and was good humored, always quick with a joke. He had an infectious laugh and a smile that lit up the room.

Tom’s convictions and integrity were his compass in life. He would help anyone, and in fact, dedicated his professional life to doing just that. Those who worked with him remember him as a consummate public servant, dedicated to responding to people and his community in their hour of greatest need–always without fail, and never with the expectation of accolades or thanks. For Tom, being of service to others, especially those in need, was simply the essence of his character.

Our lives will not be the same–but we are not diminished by his passing. We are better for having known him and his spirit will live on in all of those who loved him. His parents, in particular, take solace in knowing that Tom knew how much they loved him, how proud they were of him. And we know that Tom loved us, too. We will carry him in our hearts all the rest of our days.

Pallbearers are treasured friends: Taylor Bacon, Caleb Cheavens, John Dixson, John Gilbreth, Brook Harlan, Zach Ispa-Landa, Ryan Kanavich, Ben Parks, Abe Stebbing, Tim Sullivan, Brandin Turner and Mark Wax.

Tom is survived by his parents; his sister Alice Hurley of Kansas City; his brother Brian Hurley of Syracuse, N.Y.; many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, treasured friends, and his beloved dog, The Governor.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Innocence Project (www.innocenceproject.org) or the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri (www.sharefoodbringhope.org).

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

