Bernard “Bernie” Dwain Johnson, 87, of Centralia, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be at a later date.

Bernie was born in Eagle Grove, Iowa on Nov. 21, 1931 to Marvin and Bernice (Butz) Johnson. He was a Marine and a Korean War veteran. Besides living in Iowa, he had lived in North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona, and Missouri. He loved to travel and frequently went camping. He traveled as far away as England and even drove to Alaska. When possible, Bernie loved sharing adventures with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He truly enjoyed spending time with family and, as often as possible, traveled back to Iowa to visit with his family and friends there.

Bernie was selfless, a hard worker, and always remained steadfast in his beliefs. He has left beautiful memories of a life well spent with all who knew him and will continue to live on in their memories.

Bernie is survived by his children, son, Doug Johnson of Centralia, daughter, Debbie Burgess of Eagle River, Alaska and son Darren Johnson of Moberly. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mike Johnson, Laura Petersen, Taran Burgess Murphy, Colin Burgess, Charlotte Johnson, Maggie Johnson and Silas Johnson; and by his great-grandchildren, Kadence Petersen, Keeley Petersen, Adelynn Johnson, Baylee Johnson and Caleb Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 ½ years, Marlene (Thorne); and daughter, Darla Dunworth.