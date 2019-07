James "Jim" Oscar Mallory Jr., 72, of Hannibal, passed away at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Burial will be held at a later date at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.