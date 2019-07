Lothar “Dutch” Hoyer (May 8, 1951), 68, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

A memorial service will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Columbia Seventh Day Adventist sanctuary on Thursday, July 18.

Dutch is survived by his two daughters, Annemarie and Anneke Hoyer; sister, Ursula Hoyer Niezing (Jan Niezing); and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Martha Hoyer Aanstoot; and brother, Wilhelm Hoyer.