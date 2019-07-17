America lost another member of its “Greatest Generation” on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Martha Sue Kite, 93, was a steel magnolia with an adventurous spirit.

Visitation will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at Memorial Funeral Home, with Funeral Services at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Smith Chapel Cemetery.

She was born Martha Sue Nichols on June 29, 1926, on a 60-acre farm in Hartsburg, and she was the eighth of 11 children born to Dorsey and Mae (Richardson) Nichols. On March 3, 1945, Sue married her sweetheart, Kenneth Kite, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage before Kenneth passed away in 2011.

Family was the most important thing in the world to Sue, and she loved doing things for other people. The grandkids and great grandkids knew they would always get hugs from Granny whenever they stopped by her house, but they also knew they would get cookies! She kept her mind sharp by doing word-search puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, and one of the highlights of her life was accepting Jesus Christ as her savior. Surrounded by family and friends, Sue was baptized on March 2, 2017, at the age of 90.

Sue was a wonderful inspiration to all her children and grandchildren, encouraging them to do their best and to be kind to other people; and she will be remembered for her loving heart and her zest for life.

She is survived by her four children--Mary Jane (George) Stuart, Phyllis Ann (Michael) Leach, Rhonda Kay (Ron) Bias and Randy Eugene Kite; her eight grandchildren; and her 11 great grandchildren.