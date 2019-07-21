Clayton Burke Pickens Sr., 69, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Visitation will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, followed by the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home with full military honors.

Clayton was born Aug. 1, 1949 in Shreveport, La. to Lewis and Frances Pickens, who preceded him in death. He was married on Nov. 29, 1969 in Columbia to Charlene Fox, who survives of the home.

Other survivors include two children, Clayton Pickens Jr. (Tracy) and Christen Rude, both of Columbia; two sisters, Karen Sonne and Valerie Kunce; and four grandchildren, Kayla Wenzel (Alex), Jennifer Wheeler (Aaron), Clayton Pickens III and Wyatt Rude.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Frances Lee Wheaton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd, Ste. 7A, Box 354, Columbia, MO 65203.

