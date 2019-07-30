Linda “Kay” (Slightom) Rudisaile, 68, of Hallsville, entered Heaven’s gates on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Boone County Hospital in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at Red Top Christian Church, 14355 North Rt. U, Hallsville. The funeral service will be at the same location at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31 with Rev. Luke Stockeland officiating.

Kay was born on May 6, 1951, the daughter of Virginia (Royer) and Paul Eugene Slightom in Macon. She graduated from Bevier High School in 1969, and continued her education by obtaining an Associate’s Degree from Brown-Mackey Community College. On Aug. 3, 1996 Kay was united in marriage to George Rudisaile in Hallsville. In May, 2005, God blessed Kay and George with two little girls coming to live with them. Five years later on Aug. 2, 2010 Mia Brooklyn and Ellee Kay were adopted and the family has made their home in Hallsville since.

After moving to the Columbia area she held several retail positions, including office manager at Check Office Equipment, store manager at Factory Card Outlet and the Deals Stores for 15 years. Kay’s final employment before retiring in 2016 was as the manager of the Russell Stover’s Store in Boonville. She loved her customers and always assisted them with a smile and a happy heart.

Since retirement, Kay has been a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She loved to do special things for her husband, George, and her daughters, Mia and Ellee. She was a great cook, loved to make large meals and whip up quick meals and snacks for her daughters and their friends before athletic events. She was a giving individual and sacrificed her own desires so that she could share with others and bring happiness to their lives. Kay also shared a piece of her heart with her mate in retirement, the family dog, Bear. They had quite the bond and Bear will miss their special game and Kay “dropping” food during meals.

Kay fought tough against any and all obstacles that came her way. She was a proud 30-year survivor of breast cancer and defeated two other attacks of cancer in her body. In recent years she bore the burden of COPD and emphysema, and made adjustments to her lifestyle, but never complained. She made every attempt to be there for the girls’ games and to support them in their endeavors.

In addition to George, Mia and Ellee, Kay is also survived by two sons from her first marriage, Wade (Crystal) Dwiggins and Preston (Rachel) Dwiggins; grandchildren Zoe, Fenix, Abigail, and Lincoln Dwiggins and Tristin and Gage Casper. She is also survived by sisters, Gina (Robin) Thieman, Leisa (Randy) Easley, Jo Ann (Glenn) Howard, Robin Pack, Jane (Greg) Clark; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donnie Slightom; and sisters Ginger Belzer and Connie Slightom.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Rudisaile Children Education Fund c/o Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 St. Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202.