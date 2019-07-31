Virginia James, 92, of Mexico, Mo., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Pin Oaks Living Center. She had formerly been a resident at Mill Creek Village in Columbia.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Virginia Middleton James was born on Sept. 10, 1926 in St. Louis, the second child of James and Marie Gibbs Middleton. Her family moved to Mexico in 1931, where she graduated from Mexico High School in 1944 and was a recipient of the Hardin College Scholarship. She attended Central Methodist College from 1944 to 1946. She married Charles James on June 17, 1946.

As a young woman, Virginia worked in a small insurance office. After her children were born, Virginia stayed home and raised her children. She belonged to the McMillan PTA for 24 years, volunteered in various organizations in town and with the school district. Virginia received a lifetime membership at the First Presbyterian Church where she also volunteered. She was proud of the fact that she was a descendant of the Robert Jesse family, an Audrain County Pioneer Family.

She is survived by four children, Janet Heaton of Mexico, Carol (Jim) French of Columbia, Steven James of Corpus Christie, Texas and Barbara (Gerald) Spehr of Ocean Springs, Miss.; four grandchildren, Todd Heaton of Phoenix, Ariz., Dr. Julie Heaton Lassere of Daphne, Ala., Jennifer French Brothers of Columbia, and David French of Columbia; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie; infant daughter, Patricia; brothers, James (Jim) Middleton and Alexander (Bud) Middleton; a sister, Carol Blount; and son-in-law, Ray Heaton.

Special thanks to Boone Hospital Hospice and Pin Oaks Living Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 400 Lakeview Rd., Mexico, MO, 65265.

Arrangements are under the direction of Arnold Funeral Home.

