Robert Bernard (Bob) Baeker passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Columbia at the age of 97.

A private family service will celebrate Bob’s life and legacy.

He was born in St. Paul, Minn. on Aug. 26, 1921 to Bernard Carl and Selma Siebert Baeker.

He was a World War II veteran, having served as Staff Sergeant with the 3rd Army 7th Infantry in the European theater. Following the war, he worked for three decades as an executive with 3M Company. He was the inaugural plant manager for the 3M manufacturing facility in Columbia from 1968 to 1974. Following retirement from 3M, he was the co-owner of the Suzanne’s and David Paine women’s clothing stores in Columbia. Among many civic activities, he served as an active member of the Boone County Industrial Development Board and the Columbia Art League.

Bob was a polymath of diverse and extraordinary talents. He was a self-taught master craftsman in cabinetry and carpentry, an exceptional gardener, a formidable debater and a life-long visual artist and painter. He was an inveterate card player, consistently beating his son at cribbage up to the week before his passing. He loved hunting and fishing, and he dearly loved his faithful dog Maggie. But mostly, he loved his family. His children were his treasure, and as their mentor he personified the consummate convergence of compassion and steel. His undying love of Dorothy, his loving wife of 73 years and his bridge partner, fellow traveler, constant companion and best friend, was an inspiration to all his family, especially as they witnessed his utterly selfless devotion to her care over the several years prior to her passing.

He is survived by his children Barbara Cerino (Peter Bolton) of Santa Fe, N.M., Bette (Jim) Carney of Columbia, Tom Baeker (Cindy) of Danville, Ky. and Bonnie (Jeremy) Zimmerman of Homosassa, Fla.; his grandchildren Chris Cerino, Todd Cerino, Christian Housh, Benjamin Baeker, Zachary Baeker, Jordan Baeker-Bispo, Allison Baeker Tidwell, Ross Baeker, Jesse Palmer and Max Palmer; and 15 great-grandchildren.