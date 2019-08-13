Wilma Dean Dye Higgins, 70, of Fulton, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton, with Pastor Bruce Williamson officiating. Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Callaway Memorial Gardens at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.

She was born in Calwood on Sept. 12, 1948 to the late John Henry Dye and the late Flossie (Myers) Dye.

On Dec. 12, 1966 she married her high school sweetheart, Larry Dale Higgins. He survives at their home. After marriage, Larry and Wilma resided in Callaway County. Later they moved to Calwood to the family farm to operate a cow/calf operation. She taught floriculture as a volunteer teacher at Fulton High School, and many of her students received state competition awards under her influence. She was a florist, owning and operating Unique Designs for many years. She was a judge for numerous years at Callaway County Fair, judging floriculture projects. Wilma and Larry built, owned and operated KC Country in Kingdom City. They met many people through their business ventures and maintained those friendships. She was an avid reader and loved jigsaw puzzles. Wilma loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Wilma is survived by her son, Larry D. “Bo” Higgins Jr. of Kingdom City; sisters, Lois Dean Anderson of St. Charles, Bonnie Hamilton (John) of Fulton and Wanda Spencer of Fulton; brothers, Billy Dye of Sullivan, Johnny Dye of Columbia, Marvin “Jimmy” Dye (Lisa) of Pinellas Park, Fla. and Jerry Dye (Linda) of Springhill, Fla.; grandchildren, John Taylor Higgins of Springfield and Alexandra Higgins of Auxvasse; sister-in-law, Carol Dye of Fulton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bobby Dye, Delbert Dye and infant brother Rollie Dale Dye; sister, Betty Sneed; and infant sister, Debra Dye.

Memorial donations are suggested to Central Christian Church for the Buddy Pack Program, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.