Harry Thomas Filinuk, 80, of Moscow Mills, formerly of Fayette and Brown’s Mills, N.J., passed away at his home on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Services honoring Harry’s life will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with Father Bill Peckman officiating. Military honors will follow the chapel service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette PAWS’s Program.

