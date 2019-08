Raydell "Skip" Powell Jr., 68, of Columbia, formerly of Fayette, entered into paradise on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at St. Paul United Methodist church in Fayette. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville.