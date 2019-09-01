Denise Kaye Bowmaker, 61, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home in Columbia after a long battle with cancer.
Services were previously held.
Denise is remembered for her selflessness, being a person of her word, for her resourcefulness and her can-do attitude. She is much loved by her family.
She is survived by her ex-husband Michael Robertson; her daughters Alicia Isdes and Joni Antonia of Columbia; her brother Reid Bowmaker; mother Charlene Bowmaker of Columbia; and her sister Susan Zablocki of Cape Coral, Fla.
Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Columbia.