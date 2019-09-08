Mari Katherine Reed, 63, of Columbia, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 5 p.m. immediately followed by a memorial service on Friday, Sept. 13 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service 12 E. Ash St. in Columbia.

Mari was born on Feb. 6, 1956 in Los Angeles, Calif. to Teddy and Katherine (Mitchell) Reed. She grew up on the west coast and attended Pasadena High School in Pasadena, Calif., and went on to receive her GED through the State of California. She continued her education at Columbia College where she received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Mari worked at Brunner & Peters Heating and Air Conditioning for several years as their office manager, and later went to work at Landmark Bank.

Mari enjoyed playing scrabble, going on float trips and camping, hanging out with friends, watching live music, spending time with her pets and loved riding on the back of a Harley. Above all else, she loved being MeeMee to her granddaughter Leila and spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly.

Mari is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Rachell and Jesse Ramirez of Harrison, Mich.; her mother Katherine Reed of Blue Springs; two sisters: Kim McCulloch and Kathy Reed; four brothers: Mike Reed, Roe Reed, Phillip Reed and Ted Reed; and one granddaughter, Leila Ramirez.

She was preceded in death by her father Teddy Reed; her sister Dora Shaw; two unborn sons; and several aunts and uncles.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Central Missouri Humane Society.

