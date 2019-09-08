Mark Stephen Old was born on October 12, 1960 at Boone Hospital in Columbia to John Old and Shirley Palmer Old-Curry. He passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Mark was a valued member of the Code Blue team at Boone Hospital, and among the first to arrive to help. He so enjoyed helping the patients.

Mark had one son, Joshua Kelean Old of Columbia, who was his Dad’s pride and joy.

In his younger years, Mark was a good drummer and belonged to a small band, as he so loved music. He also was a huge Missouri Tiger, St. Louis Cardinal and KC Chiefs fan.

Mark is survived by his loving parents, John Old and Shirley Old-Curry as well as step-parents, John Curry and Shirley Jenkins-Old; nieces, Ashley Old and Elizabeth Kniebert; nephews, Ryan Old and Nicholas Kniebert; and brother-in-law, Philip Kniebert.

At Mark’s request there will be a private family service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are with Columbia Cremation Center.