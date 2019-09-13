Janet Steinberg-McRevey, 79, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Liberty Village in Maryville.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Ill. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 in the Chapel at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Bill Pyatt will officiate.

She was born on Sept. 3, 1940 in Alton, Ill., the daughter of Floyd and Cleo (Baker) Lamm. Janet was lucky to find love twice. She married Donald Steinberg in December of 1959, and he preceded her in death in June of 1997. She later married Merle McRevey on Sept. 16, 2000 in Holiday Shores Baptist Church, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2018.

She loved solving mysteries and puzzles–skills she put to use in her genealogy research. She enjoyed helping others find their ancestors and was the DAR registrar for many years. Organizations Janet belonged to included; Bethalto United Methodist Church, Eastern Stars, Doll Makers Guild, Red Hat Society, Ninian Edwards Chapter of National Daughters of the American Revolution, Illinois DUVCW, National Society of Untied States Daughters of 1812, National Society Daughters of the Union, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865, Illinois State Society Dames of the Court of Honor and National Women’s Relief Corps–Auxiliary to the Grand Army of the Republic. After retirement from Wood River Township Hospital, she and her husband Don opened a Precious Memories porcelain doll making studio where she taught doll making and created many award-winning dolls over the years. Later she had other jobs, including Presley Tour guide, with the bonus of travel. She enjoyed camping, crafts, quilting, sewing, painting, travel, cruises, playing games and genealogy. Most of all she loved spending time with family, particularly her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Robyn (Kory) Kaufman of Rocheport and Don (Mary) Steinberg of Bethalto; four grandchildren, Erin Kaufman of Denver, Colo., Lauren Kaufman of Denver, Andrew (Natalie) Steinberg of Bethalto and Marissa (Levi) Langsdorf of Maryville; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Steinberg and Lillian Langsdorf; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with both her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kenneth Lamm.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital and/or St. Louis Children’s Hospital

