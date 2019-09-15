Susan Ruth Kristofferson, 60, of Rocheport, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W Nifong Blvd., Columbia. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Matt Kearns officiating.

Susan was born on Oct. 28, 1958 in Veblen, S.D., the daughter of Rodney James Hill and Audrey Mae (Berg). She was a wonderful daughter, loving sister, caring aunt, empathetic mother, cherished Nina, devoted foster mom and faithful friend to so many through the years. Susan took joy in serving others with her endless generosity and hospitality. She was actively involved in her community in Rocheport, and never knew a stranger. She was a devoted follower of Christ and was quick to encourage and pray for anyone she met. Although she fought her brain tumors for 15 years, she never complained, only showed sincere concern for how everyone else was doing.

Susan is survived by her parents; her two children, Dustin Jensen (Evelyn) of Bloomington, Minn. and Lacy Hardin (Cody) of Columbia; two grandsons, Hayden and Parker Hardin; three sisters, Cindy, Rachel and Debbie; and two brothers, Robert and Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.