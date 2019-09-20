Bonnie Jo (Enochs) Simmons of Columbia passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Neighborhoods.

A Gathering of Friends will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Midway Travel Center Conference Room.

Bonnie Jo was born May 14, 1953 in Columbia, the daughter of James W. Enochs and Ruth (Armitage) Enochs. On July 13, 2003 she was united in marriage to Benjamin Simmons, who preceded her in death last December.

Bonnie was a pre-school teacher and a foster grandparent in local schools. She enjoyed working as a greeter at Wal-Mart for over ten years. She was a member of the local steam engine club. She and Ben both were long-time supporters of the Humane Society.

Bonnie is survived by eight children, Melvin Hawkins (Cheyenne) of Buffalo, Texas, Stacey Hawkins and Wayne Hawkins, both of Columbia, Ron Simmons (Brandi) of New Franklin, Doris Nichols (Dennis) of Columbia, Donna Nickerson (Walter) of Boonville, Daniel Simmons (Maurice) of Columbia and Allen Simmons (Verna) of Macon; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by son, Oscar James Hawkins; son, Raymond Simmons; and daughter, Brenda Johnston.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.