Vera Fuemmeler, 97, of Armstrong, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Glasgow Gardens in Glasgow.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 at St. Mary Church in Glasgow. Rosary will be held at the church before the visitation at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at St. Mary Church, with Fr. Paul Hartley officiating. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.