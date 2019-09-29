Ethan Charles Craig was born on August 10, 2019 and passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville with a graveside service following.

Memorials may be made to Red Top Christian Church building Fund or Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.