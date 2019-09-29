Kathryn (Steck) McLeod, age 92, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 in El Paso, Texas while in hospice care for cancer.

In accordance with her wishes there will not be a formal memorial service. A simple graveside service followed by internment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with her husband is planned for Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

Kathryn, or “Kay” as she was known by her friends, was born Nov. 8, 1926 in Cape Girardeau to Phillip H. and Emalie (Illers) Steck. Kathryn graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1948 with degrees in Physical Education and Art.

While at SEMO, Kathryn was active in the Women’s Athletic Union, CLIO (a social organization), Black Mask (drama) and was Homecoming Queen.

Kathryn met James Clinton “Mac” McLeod at SEMO, where he enrolled after returning home from World War II. The two were married on Jan. 1, 1948. Both were life-long public school teachers.

The couple did not have children, but Kathryn nurtured and encouraged many students throughout her 53 years of teaching, and after her retirement from teaching at age 74.

Kathryn and Mac started their careers in Columbia, where she taught Physical Education in junior high school for 24 years, from 1948 to 1972, and he was a successful boys’ basketball coach at Hickman High School, winning a state championship in 1962.

When Kathryn and Mac moved to El Paso in 1972, Kathryn was hired to teach art at Jefferson High School. After Mac’s death in 1975, she remained in El Paso and continued to teach art until her retirement in 2001. El Paso was her home for 47 years.

She was a loyal season ticket holder for UTEP Women’s Basketball for many years. During Mac’s coaching career, the couple traveled each year to the NCAA Final Four.

When working, Kathryn enjoyed travel with friends during the summer months and taking art classes in Missouri and the Southwest, including a class with the Native American potter Maria Montoya Martinez.

In retirement, Kathryn worked with International Baccalaureate students and volunteered with various organizations, including the El Paso Police Department, which honored her with the Commander Excellence Award in 2006 and 2007.

She was a woman of faith and was active in her church, Ascension Lutheran Church. In her later years, she took pleasure in donating funds that benefited her church family.

Kathryn also enjoyed knitting and other handiwork. She made a countless number of blankets for Project Linus.

Her strength, independence and generosity are attributes for which she will always be remembered.

Kathryn is survived by her brother-in-law, Gary McLeod and wife Jayne, of Lawrence, Kan.; nephew, Michael McLeod, of Lawrence; niece, Jennifer McLeod Kassebaum, (William) and family, Burdick, Kan.; nephew, Van Marlin of Cape Girardeau; life-long friend, Margaret Niemeyer of Columbia; and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; older sister, Helen Steck Malone Williams (Bill); and niece, Sarah Kathryn Malone Turner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia Public Schools Foundation, P. O. Box 1234, Columbia, MO 65205

Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.