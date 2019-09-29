Susan Ruth Kristofferson, 60, of Rocheport, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W Nifong Blvd., Columbia. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Matt Kearns officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.