Pamala Kay “Pam” Coleman, 60, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Memorial Funeral Home.

Pam was born on Sept. 21, 1958 in Senath, the daughter of Harold Taylor and Ruth Malone Taylor. She was a graduate of Butler High School, the class of 1976. On March 2, 2001 in Columbia she was united in marriage to Thomas “Billy” Coleman, who survives.

Pam was a loving wife, mother and friend. She was known for her outgoing and caring personality. She enjoyed cooking and always made sure there was room at her table for one more person. She had a love for country music and she shared that with anyone who came around.

Pam is survived by her husband: Billy Coleman; her father: Harold Taylor; her children: Amber Keith, Natasha Haggard and Anthony Haggard; her siblings: Donald Haggard, Dana Liston and Curt Taylor; her grandchildren: Kenna Lock, Adrianna Stull, Allison Stull, Anthony Stull, Brandon Haggard and Madison Haggard; along with cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Pam was preceded in death by her mother: Ruth Taylor; her brother: Steve Haggard and one son: Adam Keith.

