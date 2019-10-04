Marvin L. Staiger, 84, of Columbia, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born July 13, 1935 in Moberly to Oran B. and Helen Maxine (Perry) Staiger.

Services honoring and celebrating Marvin’s life will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday.

He graduated from Moberly High School in 1954, and then went into the U.S. Army; receiving an honorable discharge. He then graduated from Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, with a B.S. Degree in Business Administration and a Minor in Economics.

He then began his working career. He worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and then for Farm Bureau Insurance Company. Marvin then went to work for Standard Oil Company (Amoco), where he was instrumental in setting up the Miss Amoco program in Minneapolis, Minn.

He moved to New Orleans and set up the sales program for Landmark Financial Services and trained salesmen in selling annuities.

Marvin always loved a challenge, so he then owned and operated a number of businesses including a gas station, convenience store, shoe store, auto parts store, ice cream shop and flower shop, just to name a few. He then went back to where it all began, retiring with his own insurance agency. Over the years he had obtained his insurance brokers license, real estate license and investment brokers license.

He married Barbara Kirkendoll on Oct. 7, 1954 in Moberly, and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Phyllis Dussel and Sherry DiMaggio (Clayton Brittain), all of Columbia; four grandchildren, Michelle Boechler, Ryan Dussel, Hillary Mahnken (Mike) and Sarah Robinson (Jordan); five great-grandchildren; brother David Staiger, Sr. (Susan) of Moberly; other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; great-grandson, Brendan DiMaggio; and a brother, Charles.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Central Missouri Humane Society or the American Heart Association would be appreciated.