Merle Edward Harvey, Jr., 63, of Columbia, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at home.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from noon until start of the service. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Mount Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.

Merle was born Feb. 2, 1956 in Sturgeon to Merle Edward and Alfreeda Pettigrew Harvey. He graduated from Hickman High School and served in the Army from 1974 to 1977.

Merle is survived by his mother, Alfreeda Harvey of Columbia; close friend, Linda Boone; children, Cheavis Holmes, II and Chala Holmes, both of Kansas City and Julian “Corey” Smith of Columbia; siblings, Melvin Harvey (Laura) of Aptos, Calif., Manuel Harvey of Columbia and Melissa Harvey of Round Rock, Texas; half siblings, Corey and Jason Harvey and Sherita Gowns; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and “God Daddy,” Darnell Harris.

He was preceded in death by his father, Merle, Sr.; his sister, Melvina; and close friend, Ann.

Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

