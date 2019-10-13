Laurel M. (Mondry) Kruse, age 75, of Jamestown, N.D., passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Bismarck, N.D.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Minto, N.D. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Minto.

Laurel was born in Grafton, N.D. to Richard and Sylvia (Wysocki) Mondry on April 14, 1944. She graduated from Minto High School and moved all over the United States to find warmer weather. After the death of her husband of 24 years, she returned to North Dakota to take her residence in Jamestown. She had a number of different careers including: Accounts Payable, Production Manager and Certified Nurse’s Assistant. She finally retired at age 73. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook and took pride in the meals she prepared. Laurel was famous for her Secret Recipe Hot-dish, Burritos, Banana Bread and all things Thanksgiving. She was an accomplished Spinner and would take wool from its raw form and spin beautiful yarns. Other interests included: weaving, horses, antique shopping, scuba and skydiving. She loved to travel but hated to drive, a fearless person who never shied from a new experience.

Laurel is survived by her fiancé, John Riski; son, Shawn (Kristina) Norton; daughter, Shelly Bourquin; sisters: Laverne (Jim Costello) Mahar, Lorraine (Conrad) Dvorak and Dianna Bass; brothers: Harold (Joan) Mondry and Richard (Darlene) Mondry; granddaughter, Alex Brusko; grandsons: Connor (Carly) Norton and Gabe Brusko; and great-grandson, Xavier Gonzalez.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; and granddaughter, Krystal.

An online guestbook is available at www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com.

The Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton is in charge of the arrangements.