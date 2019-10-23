Becky (Lindsey Covington) Paneck, 66, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center. She was born in Wichita, Kan. to Bill and Rosemary Lindsey on Nov. 23, 1952. Both have preceded her in death.

Becky is survived by her husband, Jim Paneck, and they were married Oct. 1, 2011 in Columbia.

An only son, John (Allison) Covington, of Herrin, Ill. also survives, born from a previous marriage to Mick Covington. Grandchildren Willa and Reid Covington of Herrin also survive, along with several step-children and step-grandchildren.

Becky was the firstborn of five siblings: Cindy Durnil (Terry), Columbia; Brad Lindsey (Kay), Jefferson City; Mike Lindsey (Angeline), Columbia; and Tom Lindsey (Cyndi), Columbia, and all survive.

A graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia, Class of 1971, Becky went on to have a long career and retirement as a Sergeant in law enforcement with the Columbia Police Department, becoming only the second female police officer on the Force at that time. She went on to work for Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, a Fiscal Assistant at the University of Missouri, a Formal Criminal Justice Department Chair at Bryan College in Columbia, an Adjunct Instructor at Missouri University of Science & Technology, and a Case Manager at Nora Stewart Learning Center, also in Columbia. She served as an Advisory Board Member for Tigers on the Prowl, she herself submitting a tiger made from paper mache with photos or badges of 671 officers that have died in the line of duty in Missouri. She also designed the artwork used for the plaque for Molly’s Miles, a charity that honors the survivors of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. She also designed a Missouri Tiger canvas print entitled “Fire in His Eyes.”

Becky studied Business Management at Stephens College; Fine Art at William Woods, and Adult Continuing Education Delivery and Curriculum Design at the University of Missouri.

Becky was a true giver of herself to others. Her fierce determination to make a difference in the world and to all who were touched by her generosity, varied talents, and love will not soon be forgotten or replaced. She was truly one of a kind and simply ‘a bucket of love.’ Known fondly to her siblings as ‘the old hen,’ she will be truly missed by all.

Arrangements will be handled by Columbia Cremation Care Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Woodcrest Chapel in Columbia.