DaJion Harris, 13, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Columbia.