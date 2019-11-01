Aline Anderson McKee, 76, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born in Boone County on the Family Farm.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 with the Funeral service following at 11 a.m. at Parker Millard Funeral Service, with Interment at Mount Woodland Cemetery near Fayette.

He was married to Freda Williams McKee and is survived by his daughter, Traci McKee of Hawaii; son, Christopher of Columbia; grandchildren, Kionia Williams and CJ Robinson of Dallas; sister, Gloria Collins of Texas; brother, J.T. Basket; Aunt Mamie Carter of Columbia; several nieces, nephews, family and friends. Al was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Michele; grandson, Richie Allen Coleman; mother, Dorothy; Father, Aline; and brother, Charles McKee.

He attended Midway Heights and graduated from Hickman High School. He attended Automobile Body Reconstruction Trade School in Kansas City. After a few years Al opened his own Auto Body Shop in Columbia. After retiring, he last worked for O'Reilly Auto Parts.

He was a very active member and Stewart Pro Tem and Deacon of Mount Woodland A.M.E. Church.

