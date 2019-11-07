Roxann Marie Menning ("Roxy") of Westminster, Colo., went home to the Lord Friday, October 25, 2019, after a fierce yet graceful battle with cancer.

A celebration of life and memorial gathering will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Grace Church of Arvada, 6969 Sheridan Blvd., Arvada, CO.

Roxann was born to Robert Ainsworth Menning and Adelle Margarette Straub Menning on June 30, 1963 in Dubuque, Iowa. She graduated from Iowa-Grant High School in Livingston, Wis. in 1981. She attained her Practical Nursing Degree from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, Wis., her RN degree from Central Methodist College in Fayette and a BS in Nursing from Chamberlin University. Roxann devoted her life to caring for others, with more than 35 years in nursing that included travel nursing (ERs and ICUs), hospice and as a trauma nurse in one of the nation's leading trauma hospitals. In addition, she gifted her time and expertise to the Belize Diabetes Association, Corozal Branch as well as volunteering alongside First Responders with her canines during Search and Rescue operations. When she could no longer work full time in nursing, she used her background and experience in nursing to extend extra care to every person she came in contact with while working in the Wellness Center at King Soopers (Arvada #137). She was a strong and mighty woman of God who loved to travel, had a deep and special affection for dogs and horses and volunteered her time with many programs where these animals assisted healing. She attended Grace Church of Arvada serving in several ministries. With her life devoted to serving others she used her deep and unwavering faith to impact every person she came in contact with.

She is survived by her sister, Milissa (Chuck) Partridge of Lutz, Fla.; brothers, Bart Menning of Columbia, Bert (Tammy) Menning of Rewey, Wis., Steve (Shirley) Menning of Rewey and Marty Menning of Mifflin, Wis.

She is predeceased by her mother, father, and brother, Paul Menning.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Freedom Service Dogs Inc., 7193 S. Dillon Ct., Englewood, CO www.freedomservicedogs.org, The Denver Hospice, 8299 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO www.thedenverhospice.org or to National Jewish Medical and Research Center, Soft Tissue Sarcoma Research, Denver, CO www.nationaljewish.org.

Memories can be extended to her family and fellow friends via Roxann-Marie-Menning.forevermissed.com.