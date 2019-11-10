Michael John Sisak, 61, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the start of the service.

Mike was born on Oct. 3, 1958 in St. Charles, the son of Harold and JoAnn Cooke Sisak. On March 16, 1990, he married Judy McMurray in Arkansas. After 33 years of service, Mike retired from Laclede Gas on Dec. 13, 2013. After he retired, he was a member of the Elks in Troy, which gave him purpose and fulfilled him in many ways.

Mike is survived by his wife, Judith; three children, Jacqueline Buell (Scott) and Craig Sisak, all of St. Peters and Katlyn Sapp (Shelby) of Ashland; two grandchildren, Hadley June Ann Buell and Robert Harlan Sapp; mother, JoAnn Sisak of St. Peters; sister, Diane Redden (Michael) of St. Peters and nephew, Andrew Redden.

Memorial contributions are suggested to American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

