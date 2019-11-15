Marilyn A. Ellsasser, 75, of Rocheport, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her home.

Following Marilyn’s wishes, there will be no services.

Marilyn was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Aug. 31, 1944, to Erling Paul Wick and Marian Gregory Wick. She married Dr. James Ellsasser on Sept. 4, 1965, in Maui, Hawaii; he preceded her in death.

She is survived by a brother, Gregory Wick.

Marilyn enjoyed her time on her land in Rocheport and was a great neighbor. She was a lover of wine, country music and her beloved pets.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Columbia Second Chance.