James Gilbert Daly, 100, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home.

Visitation will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral services at 2 p.m. and burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

James was born in Columbia on June 27, 1919, the son of Ben Daly and Mary (Gilbert) Daly. He was a graduate of Hickman High School, class of 1939. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He was stationed in Europe and North Africa. He was awarded two bronze stars. On Aug. 19, 1956 he was united in marriage to Delores (Amer) Daly, who survives at the home.

James was employed by the Columbia Missourian as a pressman. His great joy was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered fondly as a fun Dad. He enjoyed taking his family on road trips, visiting numerous states and parks. He enjoyed teaching his kids to hunt and fish. He enjoyed reading, especially history books.

James is survived by his wife: Delores; his children: Glenda (Dave) Bono of Fulton, Janie Mills, Mary Daly, Jim Daly, all of Columbia and Joseph (Kristin) Daly of Jefferson City; six grandchildren: Shelby (Jim) Mitchell, Sarah Bono, Gabe Bono, Katie Mills (fiancée, Zach Andrews), Jared Daly and Kara Daly; two great-grandchildren: Adam and Andrew Mitchell; one sister: Norma Cottle; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Tania Mantle has been his long-term caregiver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings: Oretha Mayfield, Betty Hardin, Clyde Daly, JoAnn Smarr, Kathleen Daly and Wally Daly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Apraxia Kids and the Central Missouri Humane Society, in care of Memorial Funeral Home.

