E. Janet Westenhaver passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Boone County Hospital in Columbia.

Janet was born on April 2, 1927 to John and Opal Frye in Decatur, Illinois. She graduated from Millikin University in 1949 and taught middle school from 1949-1957 in Alton, Decatur and Champaign, Illinois.

Janet married Keith Westenhaver on Aug. 13, 1950 in Decatur, and they recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.

Janet leaves behind her lifelong companion and loving husband Keith; her two children, John Westenhaver and Ann (Westenhaver) Veros; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Janet was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home, 311 Wood Street, O'Fallon, MO. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Janet’s name to the Salvation Army.

Online condolences may be shared at Baue.com.