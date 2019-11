Edgar Lee Knight, Sr., 78, of Clark, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Moberly Nursing & Rehab in Moberly.

A Celebration of Life will be at noon on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Knight Residence, 1387 County Road 1725, Cairo, MO 65239.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Edgar Knight, Sr. Memorial Fund, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240.

Condolences may also be made to the family at ww.oliverfuneralhome.net.