Jerry E. Dubes, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at The Bluffs under the care of Hospice Compassus, having suffered through many phases of Parkinson’s Disease.

Celebration of Life will be at the Missouri United Methodist Church Chapel, with visitation at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with interment of ashes in the Church Memorial Prayer Garden.

Jerry is survived by wife, Caye; son, Jeff Dubes, Smithville; daughter, Julee Dubes Butscher (Klaus), Worth, Germany; grandchildren, Justyn and McKenna Dubes, and Christa and Alexander Butscher; brother, Ernie Dubes (Kathy) and nephews, Centralia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri United Methodist Church or Columbia Parkinson’s Support Group.