Helen Joyce Coil of Columbia, and preceding 2017 of Independence, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia.

Celebrations of her life are being planned for dates in January. When these are announced, a more complete obituary will be published.

Helen was born Jan. 29, 1927 in Greenfield. Her parents, Leslie and Jewell Boston, and her brother, Lee Boston, preceded her in death.

Helen is survived by her sweetheart and loving husband of 72+ years, Albert William “Bill” Coil Jr.; two children, Randy Coil and Susan Coil Marquardt, their spouses, Cydney and John; three grandchildren with spouses; and three great-grandchildren, all of whom Helen loved dearly and whom she loved to see, talk about and felt extremely proud.

Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, Broadway Christian Church of Columbia and First Christian Church of Independence.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.