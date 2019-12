Darrell Noble Carmichael, 91, of Armstrong, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Services and military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Jacksonville.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; son; five daughters; sister; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren living out of the area.

Arrangements entrusted to Carr-Yager Funeral Home, Fayette, MO.