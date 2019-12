David Jordan, 90, of Armstrong, passed away peacefully at the Fayette Caring Center on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Services honoring David’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Armstrong Baptist Church with Revs. Mark Gassman, Harold Young and Ken Stacey officiating. Burial will follow at Sharon Cemetery in Armstrong.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.