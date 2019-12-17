Jachob A. Hoover, 79, of Columbia, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, December 14, 2019 after a brief stay at Parkside Manor in Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico, with Kevin Wilkerson officiating. Visitation is Tuesday from noon until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Mexico.

Jay was born on April 25, 1940 at the family home in Auxvasse, the fourth of six children of Henry Bartlette and Ina Essie (Womack) Hoover. He graduated from Mexico High School in 1958. Jay worked as an auto body repairman at Columbia Auto Body for over 25 years, and then at Joe Machen’s Auto Body Shop until he retired in 2005.

Jay loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. In his younger years, Jay went on hunting trips for quail, deer, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Jay made one trip to Canada moose hunting, and the antlers hung in his house for many years. Jay’s true passion was fishing though. Every weekend, you could find Jay out in his boat at any of the lakes in Mid-Missouri fishing for bass or crappie. His co-workers at Machen’s looked forward to the annual fish fry that Jay provided at the shop.

Jay was married to Sandra Brashear of Mexico in 1960. They later divorced. Together they raised two daughters, Tonya and Sonja.

Jay is survived by his daughters, Tonya (Paul) Becker of Nortonville, Kan. and Sonja (Chris) Gilpin of Columbia; four grandchildren: Matthew Becker, Christa Gilpin, Andrew Becker and Chase Gilpin; three great-grandchildren: Olivia, Natalie and Connor; brother, Harold Hoover; and a sister, Peggy Gordon.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry Edward “Ed” Hoover; and sisters, Betty Hoover and Ruth Tate.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jay are suggested to the Kid’s Fishing & Youth Hunting Clinics of the Missouri Department of Conservation. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

