Sawyer Brianne Quinlan, 24, of Boonville, passed away Wednesday evening, December 18, 2019 surrounded by her family at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation for Sawyer will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Boonville High School. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Bill Peckman officiating. Burial will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Sawyer Brianne Quinlan was born May 16, 1995, the daughter of Terry and Donya Quinlan. Sawyer graduated from Boonville High School in 2013. She loved to travel, especially to different beaches. She enjoyed cooking and eating delicious foods. Sawyer would always pick on her grandma. She was a big KC Chiefs fan and the best babysitter you could get. Sawyer and her mom Donya were the best of friends. She is gone, but her fun, outgoing spirit will be remembered by all.

Sawyer is preceded in death by her grandpa, Donnie Sieckmann; and uncle, Wesley Sieckmann. She is survived by her parents, Terry and Donya Quinlan; boyfriend, Tyler Peterson; brothers, Brice Quinlan, Chase (Hannah) Quinlan and Dakota (Gabi) Quinlan; grandparents, Jerry (Loretta) Quinlan and Sharon (Gary) Bridgewater; niece, Lily Quinlan; and a nephew on the way; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Make a Wish Foundation.

